HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened over the weekend.

Police say a man was found shot in the 8600 Woodway Drive, east of Fondren Road, just south of Piney Point Village, around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, April 23.



The man’s identity is still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Homicide Division Sergeant C. Duncan and Detective L. Lovelace said the manager of nd apartment complex at the above address was told by an apartment resident that they noticed that the front door of an apartment unit had been open all night long. The manager and a security guard then entered the open apartment and found the man unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the male dead on scene.



Police have no motive for what happened and no one in custody.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.