HOUSTON (KIAH) — An accident on Houston’s west side involving a car and a pedestrian leaves one person dead.

It happened Sunday night around 11:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Winsome Lane in Houston.

The driver of the vehicle told Houston police that he did not see the pedestrian dart in front of his vehicle while he was driving down the street.

When Houston Fire Department officials checked out the pedestrian, the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person who died has not been identified at this time. The male driver did remain at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The investigation continues.