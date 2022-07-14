HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a woman last month, and have released surveillance video of a vehicle that may be involved in the shooting.

The vehicle, described as a newer model, black Nissan Rogue with out-of-state license plates. Police believe that two people were in the car, with the driver described only as a Black man.

The vehicle and the persons in it may be involved in a shooting that happened on June 13 that resulted in the shooting death of 31-year-old Nicolette Davis.

Police said Davis was in a vehicle with three other people while driving near the 8600 block of Glenvista Road when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the group’s vehicle and drove off. Investigators believe the suspected car was a Nissan Rouge.

Davis was struck and the drive pulled into a gas station at 8115 Gulf Freeway to get help. Police and paramedics arrived at the station, but Davis was declared dead at the scene. Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.