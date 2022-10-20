HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 14-year-old girl’s boyfriend is on the run Thursday morning after he shot and seriously injured one of her relatives at a park in northeast Houston.

Houston police say the teen girl snuck out of her house to meet with her boyfriend who is around 17 to 18 years of age.

Relatives went to find the girl and located her at a park with the boyfriend.

When the relatives got there, the teen pulled a gun and shot one of the relatives. He then fled the area.

The 14-year-old girl remained at the scene with the family.

No one else was hurt.