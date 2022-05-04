GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A woman and her daughter drowned in a Galveston hotel pool on Wednesday, police said.

Galveston police said that 33-year-old Alissa Hunter and her 3-year-old daughter, Kylie Doyle, were found dead at the Roadway Inn at 6107 Avenue J on Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and tried resuscitative efforts and transported both to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, but both victims were later pronounced dead.

Both mother and daughter were from Galveston.

Police is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 409-765-3781.