Aggravated robbery suspect on the loose in Northeast Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is searching for four suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Robbery suspects pose as police as they attempt to pull over victim while driving on the Eastex Fwy on Jan. 7th. Suspect eventually pulls out a handgun and shoots at the victim 6 times as he tries to get away. Story->https://t.co/2uim2yBioV If you have info, call @CrimeStopHOU pic.twitter.com/xdgsiT5Sft — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) February 22, 2021

According to authorities, on Jan. 7, 2020 around 12:45 pm, as the victim was driving his vehicle on U.S. 59 near Tidwell, he looked in his rear view mirror and noticed a white truck behind him with red and blue strobe lights on the dash. The victim noticed that the truck was occupied by four Hispanic males and did not believe that the occupants were police officers.

The victim then continued to drive and eventually exited Parker. The truck continued to follow him — attempting to pull him over. The victim turned onto the 3100 block of Orlando as the truck drove around his vehicle and cut him off — causing him to stop.

The driver of the truck then exited the vehicle while pointing a gun at him, trying to rob him. The victim accelerated around the truck in an attempt to get away. The suspect then fired several rounds at the victim, striking his vehicle six times. The suspect then got back into the truck, backed up and then fled the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured on a home surveillance camera just moments before the incident occurred, but did not capture the actual incident.

