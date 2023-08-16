PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — Police said they don’t have any suspects in the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old girl.

Pasadena police said Maria Gonzalez was sexually assaulted and strangled to death at her home on Main Street near Harris Avenue in Pasadena on Saturday while her dad was at work.

Our news partners spoke to him Tuesday night. He said his daughter messaged him that someone was banging on the door. Then she stopped communicating.

Her dad says he found her body underneath her bed.

Police say her father is not a suspect at this time.