HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting incident in west Houston last month that may have been another road rage incident.

Houston police released surveillance images of a woman driving a silver four-door sedan that they say was involved in a shooting of a man on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the 700 block of Dairy Ashford Road.

The victim was driving southbound on Dairy Ashford when the suspect in a silver sedan fired a shot at the victim and fled the scene. The male victim, 38, was shot in the face and taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Doctors said he is expected to survive the injuries.

The person of interest is described only as a black female in her late 20s to early 30s with blond hair. She was driving a late-model, silver, Chevrolet four-door sedan, believed to be a Malibu or Cruz, with no visible license plates and damage to the left rear quarter panel.



Photos courtesy Houston Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the female person of interest in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

