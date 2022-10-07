HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police has released surveillance video and a composite sketch of a man wanted for a deadly shooting in March.

The composite sketch of the suspect is wearing a black or dark-colored shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Photo of suspect’s truck (Houston Police Department)

Police believe he shot and killed 40-year-old Graylon Rucker on March 4 on the 700 block of County Place Drive near Memorial Drive in Spring Branch.

The preliminary investigation found that a suspect parked a truck with the hazard lights flashing on the street, got out, walked to the parking lot and shot Rucker multiple times, then got back into the truck and fled the scene.

Police say the suspect was driving a gray or silver 2001 to 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.