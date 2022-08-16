HOUSTON (CW39) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Houston’s Fifth Ward on Monday afternoon, and police are looking for clues on who are the suspected shooters.

Houston police said that officers were called to a house at the the 2900 block of Brewster Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday evening and found the victim shot in the driveway. Paramedic with the Houston Fire Department took the boy to Memorial Herman Hospital at the Texas Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation by police said that a shot was heard and a dark gray or green vehicle of an unknown make and model was seen leaving the area.

However, police do not have a description of a suspect currently.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.