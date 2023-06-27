PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — There’s an active search for a man who was involved in an overnight shooting late Monday night that left a woman dead near Pasadena.

According to Pasadena police, the woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot of the Oakwood Village Apartments at 3120 Pasadena Boulevard just before midnight.

Police said the woman was in her 20s and according to witnesses, a man around the same age ran from the scene around the time of the shooting.

The relationship between the two and a possible description is unknown at this time, but police are reviewing surveillance footage to narrow down an ID.