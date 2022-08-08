HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted for the shooting of two women last week at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

Melanie Bazan, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for her role in a shooting on July 17 at the 7100 block of Village Way.

Officers were called to the complex around 10:15 p.m. and found two women shot. The unidentified victims, ages 21 and 28, were taken to hospitals and were listed in stable condition.

Investigators have identified Bazan as the suspect and was later charged, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Melanie Bazan is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.