HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a double shooting on the east side of Houston on Monday.

A man, 20, and a woman, 18, were shot dead in the parking lot of Pyburn Elementary School at 12302 Coulson Street on Monday night. The identities of the two victims are pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Police were called to the scene at 11:20 p.m. on Monday responding to a call of a shooting at the school’s parking lot. They found the male victim in the driver’s seat of a red Chevrolet pickup truck, shot multiple times, police said.

A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene determined that prior to the shooting, a black Nissan Titan pickup truck appeared to be checking out the location. A red, four-door sedan pulled into the parking lot of the school and approached the victim’s pickup truck, investigators said.

According to the investigation, three unknown suspects exited the sedan and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side of the pickup truck and the victim was struck. After the shooting, a female was escorted to the sedan and the vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction. Officers notified various hospitals and other patrol officers in the area to be on the lookout for the sedan and/or reports of a female who had been shot.

Officers later learned that Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 1500 Penn Circle Drive and found a female with at least one gunshot wound near a red sedan. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the female deceased, investigators said. Further investigation indicated the female may have been involved in the Coulson Street shooting incident.

The suspects are described as three Hispanic males. One of them is 16 to 18 years of age, medium build and about 5-foot-7. The second suspect, known as “Chavez” or “Chaparo,” is light-complected, 17 to 20 years old and about 5-foot-5 with a medium build. The third suspect, known as “Demonio” or “Pato,” is dark-complected, 17 to 20 years old, and about 5-foot-11 with a thin build.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.