HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect is still at large after hitting a Harris County Precinct 5 Constable deputy’s patrol car and speeding off in southwest Houston.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning at the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road.

The driver struck the deputy constable’s car, causing the airbag to deploy and nearly pushing him into a nearby bayou, Houston police said.

The driver then sped off, leaving the deputy constable in what could have been a deadly situation.

Police are now on the hunt for this person who may face multiple charges.

The deputy constable was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be ok.