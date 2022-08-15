HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for a deadly shooting that left a man dead last week in the Montrose area.

Police have charged Cardarius Jamar Woodard, 22, with murder of an unidentified 60-year-old man in a shooting on Thursday night at the 1400 block of Marshall Street.

Police were called to the residence shortly before midnight and found the victim being put into an ambulance with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where he later died.

Officers said that they learned that there was an argument before they heard shots being fired. Investigators connected the incident to Woodard, who has connections in Texas and Louisiana. Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cardarius Jamar Woodard or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.