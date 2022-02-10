HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are searching for a person of interest after arresting a man for tampering with evidence in a shooting in North Houston last weekend.

Police are searching for Gregory Pellum, 31, to question him about the shooting death of Oscar Smith III, 39, a man who was found shot to death outside a home on 1174 Chamboard Lane on Saturday morning. This comes after police arrested Shannon Washington, 42, who is charged with tampering with evidence.

Officers discovered Smith’s body at the home with multiple gunshot wounds. A surveillance video from a Ring camera at the home showed a green Toyota Highlander SUV that dropped the body off at the home.

Gregory Pellum (Houston Police Department)

Shannon Washington (Houston Police Department)

Investigators later found the SUV, which had multiple bullet holes and blood in the inside, police said. Washington was identified as the driver and was arrested.

Detectives believe Smith was involved in a shooting at an apartment on 838 Oak Street earlier that morning and was shot fleeing the scene. Two other men, 26-year-old Cris Cavazos and 27-year-old William Omar Franco, were shot and killed at the apartment. Police believe the shooting incident was drug related.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gregory Pellum or either fatal shooting case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.