HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are on the lookout for a man who led them on an hour-long chase through the night that ended up all the way in Baytown.

According to Houston police, the chase started on the North Freeway around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after two men on motorcycles were driving recklessly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One driver pulled over and gave up near the Katy Freeway and Bingle Road, while the other made it all the way to Baytown, traveling at speeds up to 170 miles per hour.

At some point, he even stopped for gas before taking off again.

HPD helicopters and a Texas Department of Public Safety Dodge Hellcat were able to track to him down but lost him several times.

Police believe he ditched the bike near the 9200 block of Campbell Road and made it to his house.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s and the investigation is ongoing.