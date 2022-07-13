HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for a suspected shooter of a man last Monday and have released surveillance video of who they believe is the suspect.

An investigation is underway into the shooting of a man at a gas station at 945 West Little York just before 9 p.m. last Monday, July 4.

Investigators said that the victim, identified as 24-year-old Bryan Lee, was in the parking lot when the suspect approached him and immediately started shooting at Lee. He was hit multiple times and was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle

Lee is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

While the suspect fled on foot, he was seen on video talking to a woman just before approaching the victim. Investigators said that they want to talk to this woman.

The suspect is only described as a 35-to-45-year-old Black man, wearing a white tank top shirt, blue shorts and a black hat.

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspect, the female or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.