HOUSTON (KIAH) — The family of a murdered Houston pastor is begging for answers after a suspected road rage incident.

Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton, who was the lead pastor at the East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, was shot and killed in a possible road rage incident that happened at the 6400 block of the Gulf Freeway at Gould Street on Friday afternoon.

Houston police said that they found a person later identified as Mouton by family members dead from a gunshot wound after a crash on the feeder road of the freeway. Witnesses told police that Mouton was involved in a road rage incident with an unknown suspect driving a black sedan.

Family members say Mouton, 58, was senior pastor at the church for more than 30 years. Now, they need answers.

“The family of Pastor Ronald Mouton is shattered by his sudden and tragic death,” Bishop James Dixon of the Community of Faith Church in Houston said in a statement. “All the prayers and concerns are greatly appreciated. They also appreciate the response of HPD and the intense investigations into this case.”

A news conference will be held at the church Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m., urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Houston NAACP, fire department and faith leaders will all be in attendance.

Mouton leaves behind a wife, four children and 10 grandchildren.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.