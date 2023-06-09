Surveillance video from a METRO bus shows two suspects in a shooting in north Houston. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in the shooting of two women that occurred last Sunday.

On Sunday night, Houston police patrol officers were flagged down just before 7 p.m. about reports of a shooting on a METRO bus at the 200 block of Tidwell Road in north Houston.

It started over an argument about bus fare, witnesses said. The suspects boarded the bus and started arguing with two women and were asked to get off the bus.

The suspects then challenged the women to get off the bus. The woman didn’t get off, and that’s when the male suspect shot through the window, shooting both women, police said.

The women, ages 29 and 40, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene; however, the incident was captured on METRO surveillance video. Now HPD want the community’s help.

Anyone with information on the identities of the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).