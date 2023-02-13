HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a hit-and-run suspect.

On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m., the victim, Jose Rapalo, was hit and killed by a vehicle.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of the South Freeway, also known as Highway 288. Police say Rapalo was on the freeway when he was struck. The suspect left the scene without stopping to help.

Police are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.