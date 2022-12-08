HOUSTON (KIAH) — An update on Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder case that shows a search warrant against the man accused in the deadly shooting is raising more questions.

Police says they hope to search Patrick Clark’s truck to see if there’s a weapon or other evidence that matches the bullets from the scene.

When Clark was arrested, they found a .45 caliber gun with him, but police say it’s not the gun used in Takeoff’s killing.

Clark denies any responsibility. He is being held on a $2 million bond.