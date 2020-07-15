POLL: Houston ISD will go virtual for 6 weeks starting September 8th

Grenita Lathan — Interim Superintendent, Houston Independent School District

Houston ISD announced Wednesday that the district has developed a plan to ensure the safety and education of its students, staff and families.

Virtual schooling is set to begin September 8, 2020 and last for six weeks until Friday, October 16, 2020.

Monday, October 19, 2020, all students will be expected to attend class in person.

Here’s a look at the announcement issued Wednesday from HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

However, that is subject to change pending the status of local COVID-19 cases.

At this point, all parents are being asked to complete the 2020-2021 Parent Introduction to Virtual Learning Online Course by August 28, 2020.

HISD was established in 1923. Today, it’s headquartered in northwest Houston and is the largest school district in Texas, serving more than 209,000 students Pre-K3-12, at 280 campuses within the Houston area. Around 27,000 team members teach within the district.

