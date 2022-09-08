HOUSTON (CW39) — The midterm elections are less than two months away. And one race that’s getting a lot of attention, is for Harris County Judge.

The two most widely known candidates, vying for the top spot are currently the incumbent Democrat Lina Hildago and Republican Alexandra del Moral.

In a new 2022 Texas Trends survey, conducted by the Hobby School of Affairs at the University of Houston, looks at the race for county judge in Harris County, the nation’s third largest county and Texas’ largest, with a population of more than 4.5 million residents.

This county-specific election report is based on the analysis of a sample population of 195 likely voters, with a confidence interval of +/- 7.0%. Given the small size of this population, they survey organizers say, caution should be used in interpreting the results, due to the comparatively large margin of errors surrounding all of the estimates.

Highlights

The vote intention in the race for Harris County judge is 52% for Democrat Lina Hidalgo and 42% for Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, with 6% undecided.

This 10 percentage point lead by Hidalgo is notably higher than the 1 percentage point lead she garnered in the Hobby School election survey released in July.

Del Moral Mealer holds a 19 percentage point advantage over Hidalgo among white voters, 58% to 39%.

Hidalgo holds a 71 percentage point advantage over del Moral Mealer among Black voters, 79% to 8%, and a 44 percentage point advantage among Latino voters, 69% to 25%.

Hidalgo enjoys a 14 percentage point lead over del Moral Mealer among women, 53% to 39%, but only a 2 percentage point lead among men, 50% to 48%.

Del Moral Mealer enjoys a 16 percentage point lead over Hidalgo, 56% to 40%, among the combined Silent Generation/Baby Boomers cohort, and Hidalgo a comparable 16 percentage point lead over del Moral Mealer among Generation X, 54% to 38%.

Hidalgo is the overwhelming favorite of the combined Millennials/Generation Z cohort, with a 40 percentage point lead in vote intention over del Moral Mealer, 67% to 27%.

This county-specific election study is presented as the second report in the overall series, and it includes the preferences for candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in addition to county judge. For more information on this report, go to the Survey Website.