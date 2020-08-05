POLL: Name Houston Zoo’s New Baby okapi

The Houston Zoo is looking for help choosing a name for the female okapi calf born last month.

Zookeepers have narrowed the list to four potential baby names, all of which are in Swahili: Keki (Cake), Hasira (Feisty), Pipi (Candy), and Kivuli (Shadow).

On July 19, the Houston Zoo welcomed a baby okapi to the world. Mom Sukari gave birth in the okapi yard, and within the hour, the calf was standing with a little help from mom. Kwame, the other adult okapi at the Houston Zoo, is the calf’s father. Okapis are endangered in the wild, and the Houston Zoo is helping to save them by providing support and equipment for local staff at the Okapi Conservation Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

NEW VIDEO: The Houston Zoo @houstonzoo needs YOUR help to name their new #okapi. See new video of the calf and choose a name: https://t.co/D7YjFAoFkK — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) August 5, 2020

DONATE TO VOTE: People can officially vote for the name they like best by donating on the Houston Zoo’s website. Every dollar donated is one vote for the chosen name. For example, a five-dollar donation equals five votes of their choice.

Donating to vote for the calf’s name helps support the okapis at the Zoo and in the wild.

The name will be announced on Mon., Aug. 24 on the Zoo’s social media channels.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.