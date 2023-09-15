HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Popeyes employee has been arrested after admitting to using a customer’s credit card for his own benefit.

Lamont Langford has been arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to a call from the Popeyes restaurant located on 8120 North Sam Houston Parkway West. That’s where they spoke with the victim who said someone used his credit card without his consent.

Further investigation by deputies revealed the victim bought food at the Popeyes, but the cashier never gave back his card. Instead, surveillance video showed Langford pocketing the card.

Lanford has been charged with credit card abuse and was booked in the Harris County Jail, Constable Mark Herman said. His bond set at $2,500.