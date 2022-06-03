HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a way to help families in Uvalde, restaurant chains Checkers and Rally’s are making it easy for you to donate.

On June 7th, they’re hosting a fundraiser at 30 of their Houston area locations to benefit affected families of the Robb Elementary school shooting.

Checkers

Checkers will donate 100 percent of profits from all fry sales to First State Bank of Uvalde`s Robb Elementary Memorial Fund, which goes directly towards supporting the families of the victims.

Reminder: You can take part all day Tuesday, June 7th.

Locate a Houston-area Checkers at Checkers.com.

