HOUSTON (KIAH) The Port of Houston has approved to kinds of extra fees for sitting containers but implementing one of now. The Dwell Fee, approved in October, was added in order to keep imports moving and not let shipment containers sit longer than necessary.

The Dwell Fee, which goes into effect Feb. 1, is a $45 fee per day to be charged on the 8th day after free time as defined in the port’s Tariff No. 15 Subrule 095 and Tariff No. 14 Subrule 093. The fee is being set in place to maintain fluidity at the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals and address long-term container dwelling.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Dell Fee is on top of demurrage charges for loaded import containers that are provided for in those subrules. So importers can expect to pay extra per day and in full before removing containers.

Executive Director at Port Houston, Roger Guenther, quoted on the Port Houston website said: “The Sustained Import Dwell Fee is intended to minimize long-term storage of containers on the terminals and promote fluidity of cargo movement. We’ve seen during the recent increase in demand that containers sitting on terminals for an extended period of time are a challenge. We are implementing this additional tool to help optimize space at our terminals and keep goods moving to the consumers in our region who need them.”

The Dwell Fee may not be all importers may be expected to pay. An Excessive Import Dwell Fee was also approved in October, which Guenther has the discretion to enact when necessary. If adopted, it would go into effect after 30 days of public notice and last for at least 60 days. No word on that will cost.