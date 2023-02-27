HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead in what may have been an attempted robbery in north Houston.
Police say a group of men were standing outside of a Shell gas station at 647 Greens Road a little after midnight when a man walked up to them and pulled out a gun.
The men then pulled out their own weapons and shot at the man. The person who was shot was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, but later died at the hospital.
The shooter stayed on the scene and turned himself into police.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.