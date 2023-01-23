HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was killed after possibly trying to break into a home in northwest Houston on Saturday night.

Crews responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night at the 4900 block of Saxon Drive near Mangum Road after neighbors reported hearing shots.

North officers are at a shooting scene 4900 Saxon. Adult male deceased at the scene. Shooter stayed at the location and states the suspect was breaking into a neighbors residence. 202 pic.twitter.com/HpNkl0DQh7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2023

Officers said a neighbor confronted the stranger, and that’s when things turned deadly.

Police said a man fearing for his life, shot the suspect in the chest after discovering he was trying to break into the home.

The suspected burglar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The neighbor cooperated with authorities and the investigation is continuing, police said.