HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a close call for two Houston police officers after a drunk driver crashed into their patrol car late Tuesday night.

It happened just after midnight on the Eastex Freeway and Parker Road.

Two HPD officers were blocking lanes of traffic while working an unrelated car wreck.

Then the driver of a white Dodge Challenger, possibly driving drunk, slammed into one of the police vehicles.

The driver underwent a sobriety test and was taken into custody. No one was hurt.

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.