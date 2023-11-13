HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are reports of a possible gas leak in Cypress that authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

The report came in around 7:30 a.m. from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office that they were investigating a possible gas leak at the Fairfield Athletic Club, located at the 16055 block of Mason Road.

HAPPENING NOW : GAS LEAK



The Cy-Fair Fire Department is also investigating the leak after reports of the smell of gas coming from the basketball gymnasium.

CenterPoint Energy has been called to the scene.

Authorities said to avoid the area.