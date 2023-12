HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Thursday night around 10:30 p.m., Harris County Precinct 4 constables were on the scene of a possible home invasion.

It happened at the 1200 block of Woerner Road near Sugar Pine Drive.

Heavy police presence near WOERNER RD/SUGAR PINE DR. Constable Deputies are on scene investigating a home invasion. Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents. pic.twitter.com/y1pSNgmGua — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 1, 2023

Authorities haven’t released any specific details, but the Spring Fire Department and medics from the Harris County Emergency Corps were seen leaving the scene followed by a patrol unit.

This remains an ongoing investigation. We will have more information when it becomes available.