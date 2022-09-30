HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was shot twice in Midtown Thursday night.

Houston police say they found the man who appears to be homeless on the 2800 block of Chenevert Street near Drew Street. The alleged shooter lives in a house with his mother in a house on the street, but the shooting took place at a vacant house next door.

At last check, he is in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Police are not sure what lead up to the shooting, mainly because the person who did the shooting said that he would not give a statement to police without his lawyer present, police said.

No charges have been filed and police said that they would refer the case to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges will be filed.

There were no witnesses to the shooting and police are checking to see if there are any surveillance video around the area.