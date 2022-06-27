HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect is in custody after what police say was a man breaking into a Freemasonry building and holding two people hostage.

Houston police officers arrived at the Houston Scottish Rite of Freemasonry building in south Houston on what was first thought was a hostage situation with shots fired, police said.

But police found the unidentified suspect on an upstairs landing, acting erratic, according to police. Officers did not find a gun on him, but instead found a screwdriver.

Police said that the man was holding two men hostage when they arrived, and was able to get the suspect to release one of the hostages, a 91-year-old man who works at the building and who had an injured hand, which was treated at the scene.

As officers began to engage the suspect to rescue the last hostage, the suspect immediately surrendered, police said. The 65-year-old man who was held hostage was unharmed.

Police believe the suspect was banging on the window of the building, which may have sounded like gunshots.

Police have yet to file charges on the suspect, who they describe as a 30-year-old man of Middle Eastern decent. There is no motive or reason why the suspect came to the Freemasonry building.

