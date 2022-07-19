HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities arrested a possible murder suspect early Tuesday morning that began in north Houston and ended in the parking lot of the Amazon facility in Katy.

Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office deputies were in pursuit of the suspect beginning near the area of I-45 and Griggs Road, driving down the North Freeway and on the Katy Freeway, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour, authorities said.

Precinct 8 deputies also asked Houston police to assist with the chase.

The chase ended when the suspect’s car crashed in the parking lot of the Amazon delivery plant in Katy. Police then detained and arrested the suspect, but no charges have yet been filed.

A woman was also detained, but she was later released. No injuries were reported.