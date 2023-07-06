HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman who is two months pregnant has been hospitalized after police believe she got caught in the crossfire of a robbery turned shoot out.

Police say two men wearing masks attempted to rob the Triple Crown Liquor Store at 5782 Bingle Road on Wednesday night. The two men were armed, and the clerk then pulled out a weapon and gunshots were exchanged.

The woman was hit by that gunfire.

“The store employee did stay behind, and we are going to interview them. At this point we don’t have more information other than that” said HPD Sgt. D. Solis.

Police say they do believe the store had surveillance video and they’ll be looking over that as well.