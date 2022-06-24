HOUSTON (KIAH) — There was a shocking discovery overnight in Clear Lake after the discovery of a premature fetus at an apartment complex.

Houston police were called to the complex located at 1210 El Camino Village Drive just before 2 a.m. on Friday morning. Police said a woman went out to her car to grab something when she noticed a blanket on the ground in the parking lot.

Inside the blanket was a premature fetus, police said.

The woman told police that she is a nurse and tried to perform life saving measures before HPD arrived.

Emergency crews responded to the scene where the fetus was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing its investigation into the matter and to identify the mother of the baby.