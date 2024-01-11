HOUSTON (KIAH) — A winter freeze is coming next week and that means that it’s a good idea to prepare your homes now rather than later to avoid hefty damage repair costs. That’s according to AAA Texas who says it’s important to not only wrap your pipes, but to also check your home insurance policy to make sure you’re covered.

AAA Texas Insurance reported that back in the February 2021 freeze, it took more than $10,000 per home to repair damages like burst pipes. The average increased by almost $3,000 from 2020 due to a rise in those repair costs.

Here’s how you can maintain your home ahead of the freeze:

Remove hoses from exterior faucets

repair and replace weather stripping from around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines

Use Calk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on outdoor walls

Let faucets drip a bit to prevent freezing pipes

Air inside the walls where pipes are can be colder than air in the room so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doorsopen to let warm air circle around the pipes

Know where your water shutoff valve is so you can turn it off incase of an emergency

AAA Texas Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster says that it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with your homeowners insurance because not everything is covered.