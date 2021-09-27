Procession for Senior Houston Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey

Getting your engine oil changed regularly is one of the most important things you can do for your vehicle. Not only does this routine maintenance extend the life of your engine, but it also prevents most powertrain warranties from becoming null and void. There are lots of places that offer this service, but not all oil changes are created equal. What are the best places to get an oil change? We break down the options to help you make this important decision.

When you get your oil changed, the engine oil and the filter should both be replaced. While it isn’t a requirement, if you don’t change the filter, the new oil will go in clean and come out dirty, negating much of the point of an oil change. A standard oil change typically includes a chassis lube, new oil, and a new filter, along with draining the old oil and replacing it with new oil, replacing the filter, and lubricating the chassis.