Procession for Senior Houston Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The funeral procession for HPD officer William “Bill” Jeffrey – Sydney Simone is underway in the 6AM hour.
CW39 reporter Sydney Simone has LIVE updates and traffic alerts for drivers on the route.
Editor’s Note
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.