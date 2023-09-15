HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s a cantina known for its scantily clad servers and late hours, and some people in a local community don’t want it to open a location in their neighborhood.

“East Aldine is on the rise,” East Aldine Civic Association President Ruben Salazar said. “But if this business comes into our community, it’s going to put a dent into all of those investments we’ve made so far.”

The business is Ojos Locos, a bar and restaurant chain that has six locations in Houston already in operation.

Crucial to their seventh location opening in the 11000 block of the Eastex Freeway is approval of its liquor license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Salazar says he’s enlisted the help of two state lawmakers who’ve voiced opposition to that permit with TABC, and he’s hopeful the commission will deny it altogether.

“I did my own research about (Ojos Locos) — looked at their business and their locations, and it kind of disturbed me some of the crime and the other violent activity that happen at these locations across the country,” Salazar said.

Ojos Locos did not return repeated requests for comments on this story.

Salazar’s organization is hosting a protest at the proposed new restaurant Friday from 7-9 p.m.