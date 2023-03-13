HOUSTON (KIAH) — A few people protested outside of a southwest Houston church over the weekend, claiming it is preaching anti-LGBTQ hate.

Those protesters with the LGBTQ community rallied outside the Pure Words Baptist Church, located at 14567 South Main Street, during their 10 a.m. Sunday service.

Protesters said it’s their first in a series of protests in hopes of shutting down what they call a “hate church.” They claim the pastor at the church publicly advocates for the execution of LGBTQ people.

“We’re at the Pure Words Baptist Church, where we’re trying to shed light on what they’re doing, which is the opposite of pure words,” a protestor named Jade H. said. “It’s pure hate really, is the thing.”

No one from the church was available for comment.

The Pure Words Baptist Church website says that it is “is an independent fundamental King James only baptist (sic) church pastored by Jonathan Shelley.”

Jonathan Shelley is also the pastor at the Stedfast Baptist Church, a church in north Texas that has been listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

In June of 2022, a pastor with Stedfast said in a sermon that called for the execution of gay people.

In May, Shelley told the Arlington City Council that Pride Week was an “abomination” and was “horrified and ashamed” that the city was celebrating the LGBTQ community.

In 2019, Shelley also claimed that the LGBTQ community “hates children, hates Baptists, hates Christianity, and hates God.”

In January, Shelley made a controversial comment that went viral, questioning if it is manly or Baptist to ask a wife permission to have children.

“You’re a fundamental Baptist preacher and you’re going to ask your wife it it’s OK to have children?” Shelley said in the video. “I’m like, what planet am I living on?

“How effeminate is that, to let your wife tell you when she’s gonna have kids or not? I mean that is feminism.”

In December, Stedfast lost its building lease as residents in Watauga have voiced their displeasure against the church for their rhetoric. They were renting a space in an Arlington hotel until this past January for its services.