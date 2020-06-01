Protests Across America

With the focus shifting the George Floyd’s hometown of Houston, we are closely following local activity.

June 1, 2020 –

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund has already raised much more money beyond its goal to cover funeral expenses for George Floyd. Today, the Mayor of Houston is responding to protests and coronvirus in Houston.

There’s a lot of pain and emotions are running high wanting justice for George Floyd. We are ramping up for a large crowd. Trae Tha Truth and Bun B are leading organizers for tomorrow’s march. Houston is George’s home and we want to honor him.

Houston’s Mayor Turner

He said the family is not in support of violence and destruction as an act of honor for George Floyd. “They do not support anything that tears down cities or engage in divisive behavior where people live,” the Mayor added.

The family of George Floyd will be downtown Tuesday.

Houston Texas!!!! The Time For Fear Is Over…. Its Time To Stand For #GeorgeFloyd And His Family… Meet Us Tuesday At Discovery Green, We Will Start Marching At 3pm.. The Whole City Need To Come Out And Stand Up For One Of Our Own!! #GeorgeFloyd We Will Stand With Whoever Stands For Whats Right , and Will Stand Against Who Wrong… P.S. i been seein looters and people with earpieces that aint even from here or the community Startin the rioting and looting… That Shit Wont Fly Wit Us…. We Will Make George And His Family Proud.. We Will Not Be Bullied Or Silenced At All…. We Are One !!! See Yall Tuesday!! Stand For Something Or Fall For Anything!! (Share This) We Need To Make This The Biggest March Ever!!

