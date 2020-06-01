Protests Across America

With the focus shifting the George Floyd’s hometown of Houston, we are closely following local activity.
June 1, 2020 –
Official George Floyd Memorial Fund has already raised much more money beyond its goal to cover funeral expenses for George Floyd. Today, the Mayor of Houston is responding to protests and coronvirus in Houston.
There’s a lot of pain and emotions are running high wanting justice for George Floyd. We are ramping up for a large crowd. Trae Tha Truth and Bun B are leading organizers for tomorrow’s march. Houston is George’s home and we want to honor him.Houston’s Mayor Turner
He said the family is not in support of violence and destruction as an act of honor for George Floyd. “They do not support anything that tears down cities or engage in divisive behavior where people live,” the Mayor added.
The family of George Floyd will be downtown Tuesday.
