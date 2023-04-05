HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been two days since Leoncio Osmaro Gonzalez walked away from his home in Katy, and now the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding him.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says the 55-year-old needs medication for Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, with salt and pepper hair and a skinny physique.

He was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Greenhouse Road in Katy.

If you have any information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts, please call 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).