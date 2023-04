HOUSTON (KIAH)- Seven husky puppies were left at the Aldine Fire Rescue Station over the weekend.

Fire officials said while the pups are cute, abandoning animals has become a growing problem for fire stations throughout the city.

Fire Chief David Parker said they will care for the animals until they can call animal control to take them. In the meantime, Chief Parker is urging the public to be responsible with their pets so they can focus on the job they’re supposed to be doing.