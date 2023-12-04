HOUSTON (KIAH) — Multiple agencies came together to help with a pursuit out of Shenandoah in Montgomery County that ended in Houston.

Around 1 a.m. Monday morning, authorities said police in Splendora tried stopping a BMW occupied by two people they believe were trying to burglarize a pharmacy.

When police arrived, the driver sped away and, in the process, rammed a police cruiser and kept going southbound on I-45.

To stop the speeding vehicle, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies set up spike strips at different locations and a Texas DPS chopper provided aerial support from above.

Police said when the vehicle eventually exited the freeway, it crashed into a power pole on Airtex Road, trapping both the driver and a passenger inside.

After power was cut off, both men were eventually freed from the car by crews from the Little York Fire Department and taken to Houston Northwest Hospital. Police said the passenger is in critical condition.

The driver has been treated and released to Montgomery County authorities.

The incident remains under investigation, but authorities say the driver is facing multiple felony charges.