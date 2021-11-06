Rapper Travis Scott devastated by music festival deaths

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans attending a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, triggering panic in the crowd of tens of thousands. At least eight people were killed and many more hurt, authorities said.

The chaos unfolded Friday evening at Astroworld, a sold-out, two-day event at the NRG Park stadium. An estimated 50,000 people were in attendance. It was not clear what set the crowd in motion.

Seventeen people were taken to hospitals, and “scores of individuals” were injured, authorities said.

In a tweet posted Saturday, Scott said he was “absolutely devastated”.

He pledged to work together with the Houston community to “heal and support the families in need.”