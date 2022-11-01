HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal nightclub shooting in downtown Houston happened overnight, resulting in the death of one of the members of the rap group Migos.

Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at a party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston.

Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a local area hospital.

Police have released no word on their condition and have not officially released their names.

Houston police have not been able to verify the fatal victim’s name, but TMZ is reporting that Takeoff, 28, of the rap group Migos is dead.

The Associated Press also reported that Takeoff was the victim who was shot and killed.

Sgt. Michael Arrington of HPD’s homicide division did say that Takeoff and Quavo, the two members of the group Migos, were at the party.

HPD later said that they are not releasing the name of the dead individual until family members have been notified.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

Migos most popular recent release is “Bad and Boujee”. Quavo and Takeoff just released a new video “Messy” on youtube on Monday.

A handful of fans watched and pointed their phones at workers from the medical examiner’s office as they removed the body on a stretcher. The bowling alley where the shooting happened is in downtown Houston in a popular entertainment complex that includes high-end restaurants, a House of Blues and a Four Seasons hotel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.