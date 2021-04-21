Reaction: “Be Someone” graffiti bridge returns

Be Someone

Be Someone

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston drivers are discovering and reacting to the return of “Be Someone” over the I-45 interchange near downtown.

Be Someone is a British song by a British DJ. It’s also a non-profit that gets kids moving. It’s also a TV series.

Be Someone
Be Someone

But here in Houston, none of that matters. For Houstonians it’s more than that. It’s served as a powerful statement of inspiration that has unified the city through troubling times… floods and storms. You name it – we’ve seen it – together.

Now a pandemic. Houston bakeries have even made baked goods of the sign. The “Be Someone” bridge is IT and Houstonians are even driving and video-phoning the return of the iconic work of unidentified graffiti artists.

Its return was first spotted on April 20th, 2021 with the above post.

More followed…

More are likely to come…

We don’t encourage you to drive and use your phone to capture the return. Drive safely our there!

