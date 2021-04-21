Reaction: “Be Someone” graffiti bridge returns

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston drivers are discovering and reacting to the return of “Be Someone” over the I-45 interchange near downtown.

Be Someone is a British song by a British DJ. It’s also a non-profit that gets kids moving. It’s also a TV series.

But here in Houston, none of that matters. For Houstonians it’s more than that. It’s served as a powerful statement of inspiration that has unified the city through troubling times… floods and storms. You name it – we’ve seen it – together.

Now a pandemic. Houston bakeries have even made baked goods of the sign. The “Be Someone” bridge is IT and Houstonians are even driving and video-phoning the return of the iconic work of unidentified graffiti artists.

Its return was first spotted on April 20th, 2021 with the above post.

More followed…

It’s been almost a year but the #besomeone bridge in Houston is finally back to normal and it just feels right pic.twitter.com/jyUaLedE2j — Snoop Doge (@btwtxst) April 20, 2021

More are likely to come…

We don’t encourage you to drive and use your phone to capture the return. Drive safely our there!