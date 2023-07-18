HOUSTON (KIAH) — When seconds count during a mental health crisis, remembering a 10-digit phone number to call for help can be problematic.

For the past year, that help has been just three digits away.

In July of last year, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was renamed as the Suicide and Mental Health Lifeline in an effort to encourage more people — who aren’t necessarily considering taking their own lives, but who do have concerns about their mental health — to call.

The phone number was also shortened to simply 988 in hopes of making it as easy to dial as 911.

“The idea of creating a similarly positioned three digit number in 988 is helping people in the community hopefully say, ‘There’s no stigma here,” Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD Vice President for Community Access and Engagement Jennifer Battle said.

The numbers show that the changes are working.

Battle says, nationally, calls over the past year since the rebranding were up by two million to around five million.

The rate of increase in calls is even higher in the Houston-area.

Battle says the Harris Center fielded around 57,000 calls through 988 over the past year, up 90% from the year before.

“If you need support with your behavioral health needs, then 988 is just a simple call away,” she said.